FAFO Price (FAFO)
The live price of FAFO (FAFO) today is 0.00059077 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 596.09K USD. FAFO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FAFO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FAFO price change within the day is -0.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.84M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FAFO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FAFO price information.
During today, the price change of FAFO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FAFO to USD was $ -0.0001906154.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FAFO to USD was $ -0.0002870491.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FAFO to USD was $ -0.001562523065148663.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.89%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001906154
|-32.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002870491
|-48.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001562523065148663
|-72.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of FAFO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-0.89%
-3.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The term FAFO gained widespread attention when Elon Musk tweeted "FAFO" after suspending Kanye West from Twitter. In January 2025, newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump taunted his political opponents by posting an AI-generated picture of himself with the caption "FAFO" on his social media accounts. Trump's post immediately launched FAFO into U.S. political discourse. The term has since been used regularly by Elon Musk, the Trump administration, and countless U.S. politicians and celebrities, making it the biggest political meme in U.S. history.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FAFO to VND
₫15.14793357
|1 FAFO to AUD
A$0.0009038781
|1 FAFO to GBP
￡0.0004312621
|1 FAFO to EUR
€0.0005139699
|1 FAFO to USD
$0.00059077
|1 FAFO to MYR
RM0.0024989571
|1 FAFO to TRY
₺0.0229691376
|1 FAFO to JPY
¥0.0842142635
|1 FAFO to RUB
₽0.0469484919
|1 FAFO to INR
₹0.0502568039
|1 FAFO to IDR
Rp9.5285470531
|1 FAFO to KRW
₩0.8070627124
|1 FAFO to PHP
₱0.0326932118
|1 FAFO to EGP
￡E.0.0294676076
|1 FAFO to BRL
R$0.0033319428
|1 FAFO to CAD
C$0.0008093549
|1 FAFO to BDT
৳0.0719794168
|1 FAFO to NGN
₦0.9392179614
|1 FAFO to UAH
₴0.0245287704
|1 FAFO to VES
Bs0.05553238
|1 FAFO to PKR
Rs0.1665498784
|1 FAFO to KZT
₸0.302178855
|1 FAFO to THB
฿0.0191941173
|1 FAFO to TWD
NT$0.0177053769
|1 FAFO to AED
د.إ0.0021681259
|1 FAFO to CHF
Fr0.0004844314
|1 FAFO to HKD
HK$0.0046257291
|1 FAFO to MAD
.د.م0.0054291763
|1 FAFO to MXN
$0.0113664148