The term FAFO gained widespread attention when Elon Musk tweeted "FAFO" after suspending Kanye West from Twitter. In January 2025, newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump taunted his political opponents by posting an AI-generated picture of himself with the caption "FAFO" on his social media accounts. Trump's post immediately launched FAFO into U.S. political discourse. The term has since been used regularly by Elon Musk, the Trump administration, and countless U.S. politicians and celebrities, making it the biggest political meme in U.S. history.

FAFO (FAFO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FAFO (FAFO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 520.67K $ 520.67K $ 520.67K Total Supply: $ 999.74M $ 999.74M $ 999.74M Circulating Supply: $ 999.74M $ 999.74M $ 999.74M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 520.67K $ 520.67K $ 520.67K All-Time High: $ 0.00959251 $ 0.00959251 $ 0.00959251 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00052088 $ 0.00052088 $ 0.00052088 Learn more about FAFO (FAFO) price

FAFO (FAFO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FAFO (FAFO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FAFO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FAFO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FAFO's tokenomics, explore FAFO token's live price!

Want to know where FAFO might be heading? Our FAFO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

