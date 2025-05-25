Fair and Free Price (FAIR3)
The live price of Fair and Free (FAIR3) today is 0.01824271 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.07M USD. FAIR3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fair and Free Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fair and Free price change within the day is -0.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 935.81M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FAIR3 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FAIR3 price information.
During today, the price change of Fair and Free to USD was $ -0.00012225590972752.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fair and Free to USD was $ -0.0064359040.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fair and Free to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fair and Free to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00012225590972752
|-0.66%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0064359040
|-35.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fair and Free: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
-0.66%
-18.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fair³ The fairest community on the blockchain. The FAIR³ Manifesto addresses the imbalance where creators generate vast amounts of content but receive minimal compensation, with platforms capturing the majority of the value. We advocate for a Web3 based system that empowers creators through ownership of their data and intellectual property, decentralized monetization, and AI assisted tools. The goal is to establish a more equitable creative ecosystem where creators directly benefit from their work. We aim to do this through combining meme culture with real fairness and empowering our community in each step of our journey
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FAIR3 to VND
₫467.76132711
|1 FAIR3 to AUD
A$0.0279113463
|1 FAIR3 to GBP
￡0.0133171783
|1 FAIR3 to EUR
€0.0158711577
|1 FAIR3 to USD
$0.01824271
|1 FAIR3 to MYR
RM0.0771666633
|1 FAIR3 to TRY
₺0.7092765648
|1 FAIR3 to JPY
¥2.6004983105
|1 FAIR3 to RUB
₽1.4471941843
|1 FAIR3 to INR
₹1.5519073397
|1 FAIR3 to IDR
Rp294.2372168713
|1 FAIR3 to KRW
₩24.9217309852
|1 FAIR3 to PHP
₱1.0095515714
|1 FAIR3 to EGP
￡E.0.9099463748
|1 FAIR3 to BRL
R$0.1028888844
|1 FAIR3 to CAD
C$0.0249925127
|1 FAIR3 to BDT
৳2.2226917864
|1 FAIR3 to NGN
₦29.0026252122
|1 FAIR3 to UAH
₴0.7574373192
|1 FAIR3 to VES
Bs1.71481474
|1 FAIR3 to PKR
Rs5.1429848032
|1 FAIR3 to KZT
₸9.331146165
|1 FAIR3 to THB
฿0.5927056479
|1 FAIR3 to TWD
NT$0.5467340187
|1 FAIR3 to AED
د.إ0.0669507457
|1 FAIR3 to CHF
Fr0.0149590222
|1 FAIR3 to HKD
HK$0.1428404193
|1 FAIR3 to MAD
.د.م0.1676505049
|1 FAIR3 to MXN
$0.3509897404