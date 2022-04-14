Fart Pig (FARTPIG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fart Pig (FARTPIG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fart Pig (FARTPIG) Information FartPig is a decentralized meme-based ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain. It combines entertainment and utility through a series of on-chain products including two NFT collections, a play-to-earn PvP game currently in development, and an upcoming web2-integrated clothing brand. The project operates with zero developer wallet, aiming to be entirely community-driven and transparent. In addition to continuous investment across the entire social media ecosystem, creating a omnichannel experience. Official Website: https://www.fartpigcoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.notion.so/White-paper-214c35c1ad9180819965ebeabf3274d1?source=copy_link Buy FARTPIG Now!

Fart Pig (FARTPIG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fart Pig (FARTPIG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 53.51K $ 53.51K $ 53.51K Total Supply: $ 999.96M $ 999.96M $ 999.96M Circulating Supply: $ 999.96M $ 999.96M $ 999.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.51K $ 53.51K $ 53.51K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Fart Pig (FARTPIG) price

Fart Pig (FARTPIG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fart Pig (FARTPIG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FARTPIG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FARTPIG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FARTPIG's tokenomics, explore FARTPIG token's live price!

