FartcoinCRO Price (PFFT)
FartcoinCRO (PFFT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 32.08K USD. PFFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PFFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PFFT price information.
During today, the price change of FartcoinCRO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FartcoinCRO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FartcoinCRO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FartcoinCRO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-15.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FartcoinCRO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-15.85%
-21.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) – 🚀💨 Sir Tootsalot’s Legendary Gas-Powered Meme Token on Cronos! Step into the vault of stench and prepare for lift-off: Fartcoin is here to unleash the mightiest Whoopsie! the blockchain has ever smelled. Led by our noble (and notoriously noxious) mascot Sir Tootsalot 👑💨, $PFFT farts its way through Cronos, powered by the unstoppable #Crofam and fueled by pure meme chaos. Why Fartcoin CRO Reigns Supreme 🌐 Stealth to Stardom: From a hush-hush domain grab and a fartastic new website to an impending Wolfstreet debut, we’re turning silent beginnings into a deafening roar. 🃏 NFT Stinkers: Mint your very own sound-powered FartCard in our NFT drop, each one a randomly generated stinker ready for battle in the Fart Card Battle Game. 🎮 GameFi Guffaws: Dive into the Whoopsie! Gamble and laugh through every rip-roaring turn. Use $PFFT to unlock secret stances. 🏆 Leaderboards & Loot: Climb the ranks in our Gas Wars, the stinkiest champions snag real-world prizes, eternal bragging rights, and front-row seats to Season 2: Bubble Trouble. 🤝 Meme-tastic Community: Join forces with meme influencers, Degen streamers, and the wildest #Crofam crew. Collabs, contests, airdrops and chaos await plus teasers that’ll leave you clutching your whoopee cushion. Get ready to light the fuse: Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) is more than a token, it’s a full-blown gas revolution. Because when the stink rises… so do we. 💩✨ Use $PFFT in our Whoopsie game! Battle in our card game and keep your gas tank topped for endless fun.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of FartcoinCRO (PFFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PFFT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PFFT to VND
₫--
|1 PFFT to AUD
A$--
|1 PFFT to GBP
￡--
|1 PFFT to EUR
€--
|1 PFFT to USD
$--
|1 PFFT to MYR
RM--
|1 PFFT to TRY
₺--
|1 PFFT to JPY
¥--
|1 PFFT to ARS
ARS$--
|1 PFFT to RUB
₽--
|1 PFFT to INR
₹--
|1 PFFT to IDR
Rp--
|1 PFFT to KRW
₩--
|1 PFFT to PHP
₱--
|1 PFFT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PFFT to BRL
R$--
|1 PFFT to CAD
C$--
|1 PFFT to BDT
৳--
|1 PFFT to NGN
₦--
|1 PFFT to UAH
₴--
|1 PFFT to VES
Bs--
|1 PFFT to CLP
$--
|1 PFFT to PKR
Rs--
|1 PFFT to KZT
₸--
|1 PFFT to THB
฿--
|1 PFFT to TWD
NT$--
|1 PFFT to AED
د.إ--
|1 PFFT to CHF
Fr--
|1 PFFT to HKD
HK$--
|1 PFFT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PFFT to MXN
$--
|1 PFFT to PLN
zł--
|1 PFFT to RON
лв--
|1 PFFT to SEK
kr--
|1 PFFT to BGN
лв--
|1 PFFT to HUF
Ft--
|1 PFFT to CZK
Kč--
|1 PFFT to KWD
د.ك--
|1 PFFT to ILS
₪--