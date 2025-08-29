FARTFUL (FARTFUL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.129009 $ 0.129009 $ 0.129009 24H Low $ 0.205794 $ 0.205794 $ 0.205794 24H High 24H Low $ 0.129009$ 0.129009 $ 0.129009 24H High $ 0.205794$ 0.205794 $ 0.205794 All Time High $ 0.205794$ 0.205794 $ 0.205794 Lowest Price $ 0.108439$ 0.108439 $ 0.108439 Price Change (1H) -6.79% Price Change (1D) +22.07% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

FARTFUL (FARTFUL) real-time price is $0.159464. Over the past 24 hours, FARTFUL traded between a low of $ 0.129009 and a high of $ 0.205794, showing active market volatility. FARTFUL's all-time high price is $ 0.205794, while its all-time low price is $ 0.108439.

In terms of short-term performance, FARTFUL has changed by -6.79% over the past hour, +22.07% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FARTFUL (FARTFUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 158.98M$ 158.98M $ 158.98M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 158.98M$ 158.98M $ 158.98M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FARTFUL is $ 158.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FARTFUL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 158.98M.