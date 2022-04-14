FARTHUB (FARTHUB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FARTHUB (FARTHUB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FARTHUB (FARTHUB) Information Fart Hub ($FART) — Where Gas Meets Greatness Welcome to Fart Hub, the ultimate decentralized destination for degens who aren't afraid to let it rip. Here, flatulence isn't just funny — it's financial. $FART turns every toot into a triumph, powering a movement fueled by laughter, community, and the raw power of gas. 🔥 Why $FART? Sacred whoopee cushion culture Every puff is a performance Built on pure meme energy No utility, just vibes (and maybe some beans) Join the Fart Hub revolution — because in this economy, even your gas has value. Official Website: https://farthub.carrd.co

FARTHUB (FARTHUB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FARTHUB (FARTHUB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.02K $ 18.02K $ 18.02K Total Supply: $ 999.39M $ 999.39M $ 999.39M Circulating Supply: $ 999.39M $ 999.39M $ 999.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.02K $ 18.02K $ 18.02K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about FARTHUB (FARTHUB) price

FARTHUB (FARTHUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FARTHUB (FARTHUB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FARTHUB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FARTHUB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FARTHUB's tokenomics, explore FARTHUB token's live price!

