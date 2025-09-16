More About SWAY

FaZeSway Logo

FaZeSway Price (SWAY)

Unlisted

1 SWAY to USD Live Price:

$0.00037334
$0.00037334$0.00037334
-57.60%1D
USD
FaZeSway (SWAY) Live Price Chart
FaZeSway (SWAY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0001344
24H Low
$ 0.00135071
24H High

$ 0.0001344
$ 0.00135071
$ 0.00135071
$ 0.0001344
+83.47%

-57.89%

--

--

FaZeSway (SWAY) real-time price is $0.00037119. Over the past 24 hours, SWAY traded between a low of $ 0.0001344 and a high of $ 0.00135071, showing active market volatility. SWAY's all-time high price is $ 0.00135071, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001344.

In terms of short-term performance, SWAY has changed by +83.47% over the past hour, -57.89% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FaZeSway (SWAY) Market Information

$ 366.44K
--
$ 366.44K
999.97M
999,974,365.820404
The current Market Cap of FaZeSway is $ 366.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SWAY is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999974365.820404. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 366.44K.

FaZeSway (SWAY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of FaZeSway to USD was $ -0.000510406919926436.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FaZeSway to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FaZeSway to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FaZeSway to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000510406919926436-57.89%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is FaZeSway (SWAY)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FaZeSway Price Prediction (USD)

How much will FaZeSway (SWAY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your FaZeSway (SWAY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for FaZeSway.

Check the FaZeSway price prediction now!

SWAY to Local Currencies

FaZeSway (SWAY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FaZeSway (SWAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SWAY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FaZeSway (SWAY)

How much is FaZeSway (SWAY) worth today?
The live SWAY price in USD is 0.00037119 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SWAY to USD price?
The current price of SWAY to USD is $ 0.00037119. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of FaZeSway?
The market cap for SWAY is $ 366.44K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SWAY?
The circulating supply of SWAY is 999.97M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SWAY?
SWAY achieved an ATH price of 0.00135071 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SWAY?
SWAY saw an ATL price of 0.0001344 USD.
What is the trading volume of SWAY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SWAY is -- USD.
Will SWAY go higher this year?
SWAY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SWAY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
FaZeSway (SWAY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-15 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, HIFI Drops Over 47% in 24h
09-15 15:08:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: SOL Net Inflow of $30.4 Million, PUMP Net Inflow of $10.6 Million
09-15 12:13:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index currently reports 72, just one step away from entering "Altcoin Season"
09-15 11:34:00Industry Updates
Some new and recently-listed tokens show relative strength today, MITO 24h increase exceeds 28%
09-14 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index temporarily reports 70, maintaining a 90-day high
09-14 11:30:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market continues to heat up, "TOTAL3" rises 10.66% in 7 days, altcoin season may be emerging

