FEAR (FEAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00874314 24H High $ 0.00949906 All Time High $ 3.88 Lowest Price $ 0.00842753 Price Change (1H) -1.12% Price Change (1D) -0.98% Price Change (7D) -29.27%

FEAR (FEAR) real-time price is $0.00880792. Over the past 24 hours, FEAR traded between a low of $ 0.00874314 and a high of $ 0.00949906, showing active market volatility. FEAR's all-time high price is $ 3.88, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00842753.

In terms of short-term performance, FEAR has changed by -1.12% over the past hour, -0.98% over 24 hours, and -29.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FEAR (FEAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 231.64K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 368.25K Circulation Supply 26.25M Total Supply 41,739,201.62033058

The current Market Cap of FEAR is $ 231.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FEAR is 26.25M, with a total supply of 41739201.62033058. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 368.25K.