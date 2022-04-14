Fight For Justice Price Today

The live Fight For Justice (FFJ) price today is $ 0.0000076, with a 3.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current FFJ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000076 per FFJ.

Fight For Justice currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,607.63, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FFJ. During the last 24 hours, FFJ traded between $ 0.00000735 (low) and $ 0.00000775 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00033341, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000678.

In short-term performance, FFJ moved +0.06% in the last hour and +9.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fight For Justice (FFJ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.61K$ 7.61K $ 7.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.61K$ 7.61K $ 7.61K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

