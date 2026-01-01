fih Price Today

The live fih (FIH) price today is $ 0.0025935, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0025935 per FIH.

fih currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,597,869, with a circulating supply of 999.99M FIH. During the last 24 hours, FIH traded between $ 0.0025752 (low) and $ 0.00273233 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00721032, while the all-time low was $ 0.00129968.

In short-term performance, FIH moved -0.24% in the last hour and -21.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

fih (FIH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.60M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.60M Circulation Supply 999.99M Total Supply 999,986,527.960168

