“This Is Fine” is unique as a meme for two reasons. One, while sometimes modified, it’s most commonly used in an unaltered state. Second, it’s still popular and used, despite now being nearly nine years old. $Fine is a both a meme and culture coin, meaning it is heavily focused on the use of memes and community engagement.

You can get involved with $Fine by purchasing tokens on Uniswap, participating in community discussions on Telegram, Twitter or medium, and spreading the word about $Fine through memes. You can sell your $fine tokens on Uniswap, but the project encourages holding onto them and participating in the community to drive the price up.

