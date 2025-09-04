More About FM

Finger Monkey Price (FM)

Unlisted

1 FM to USD Live Price:

+26.40%1D
Finger Monkey (FM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-04 14:39:41 (UTC+8)

Finger Monkey (FM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+0.55%

+26.47%

--

--

Finger Monkey (FM) real-time price is $0.00008589. Over the past 24 hours, FM traded between a low of $ 0.00006689 and a high of $ 0.0000863, showing active market volatility. FM's all-time high price is $ 0.00010498, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006689.

In terms of short-term performance, FM has changed by +0.55% over the past hour, +26.47% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Finger Monkey (FM) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Finger Monkey is $ 82.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FM is 960.00M, with a total supply of 988994365.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.95K.

Finger Monkey (FM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Finger Monkey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Finger Monkey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Finger Monkey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Finger Monkey to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+26.47%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Finger Monkey (FM)

Finger Monkey ($FM) is a meme-inspired token built on PulseChain, born from a viral Richard Heart post. While rooted in meme culture, the project goes beyond humor by powering the Finger Monkey ecosystem, which includes MonkBot, a PulseChain-optimized trading sniper bot that provides fast, customizable, and community-driven trading tools. The project blends meme energy + real utility through community contests, token burns, liquidity integrations, and future multi-chain expansion. $FM aims to unite PulseChain traders around a shared culture while offering tools and rewards that make DeFi both fun and functional.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Finger Monkey (FM) Resource

Official Website

Finger Monkey Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Finger Monkey (FM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Finger Monkey (FM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Finger Monkey.

Check the Finger Monkey price prediction now!

FM to Local Currencies

Finger Monkey (FM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Finger Monkey (FM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Finger Monkey (FM)

How much is Finger Monkey (FM) worth today?
The live FM price in USD is 0.00008589 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FM to USD price?
The current price of FM to USD is $ 0.00008589. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Finger Monkey?
The market cap for FM is $ 82.46K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FM?
The circulating supply of FM is 960.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FM?
FM achieved an ATH price of 0.00010498 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FM?
FM saw an ATL price of 0.00006689 USD.
What is the trading volume of FM?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FM is -- USD.
Will FM go higher this year?
FM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

