Finna AI Price (FINNA)
Finna AI (FINNA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 554.07K USD. FINNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Finna AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Finna AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Finna AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Finna AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Finna AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.41%
-11.02%
-14.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Finna is an AI-powered food analyzer designed to help you understand what’s really in your meal. Simply snap a photo, and within seconds, Finna will break down the nutrition facts, offer personalized health insights, and highlight any potential dietary risks. Whether you're tracking calories, managing a health condition, or just aiming to eat better, Finna gives you the clarity you need to make smarter food choices. No more guesswork or misleading labels — just fast, accurate, and actionable analysis powered by AI. Finna is perfect for health-conscious individuals, busy professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to take control of their diet and live a healthier lifestyle with ease.
