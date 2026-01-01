FinnDuck Price (FDUCK)
The live FinnDuck (FDUCK) price today is $ 0, with a 7.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current FDUCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FDUCK.
FinnDuck currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 191,398, with a circulating supply of 930.98M FDUCK. During the last 24 hours, FDUCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FDUCK moved -5.81% in the last hour and -6.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of FinnDuck is $ 191.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FDUCK is 930.98M, with a total supply of 930984330.7601752. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 191.40K.
During today, the price change of FinnDuck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FinnDuck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FinnDuck to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FinnDuck to USD was $ 0.
In 2040, the price of FinnDuck could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
FinnDuck ($FDUCK) is a BSC-based charity token dedicated to supporting autistic children through transparent blockchain technology. Launched in October 2025, FinnDuck represents every autistic child in need, with a mission to deliver sustainable assistance through the power of decentralized finance.
Project Mission
FinnDuck was created to address the challenges faced by autistic children from underprivileged families. Traditional charity models often lack transparency and sustainability. FinnDuck solves this by combining blockchain technology with social impact, ensuring every donation is traceable, transparent, and continuous.
Our symbol, the duck with an orange, represents delivering love and hope to autistic children. The orange symbolizes warmth and care in autism awareness campaigns worldwide.
Core Functions
FinnDuck provides comprehensive support through four key pillars:
Continuous Financial Assistance: Direct cash aid to families of autistic children from low-income backgrounds, functioning as a long-term family fund rather than one-time donations.
Professional Rehabilitation Support: Systematic and scientific rehabilitation education guidance designed specifically for autistic children's developmental needs.
Personalized Education Platform: A free teaching APP (under development) that provides customized learning programs based on each child's unique condition and progress.
Complete Transparency: Each supported child has a dedicated on-chain wallet address with detailed case records. All fund flows are publicly disclosed and monitored by the community.
Tokenomics and Mechanism
FinnDuck implements a 3% transaction tax on every trade. This sustainable funding mechanism ensures:
All tax revenue is managed through multi-signature wallets (current 2/3 multisig, upgradeable to 3/5 based on community growth), ensuring maximum security and transparency.
Proven Impact
Since inception until October 29, 2025, FinnDuck has successfully supported 16 autistic children families. Every single donation is documented with complete transparency. Supporters can verify all assistance records through our public Airtable database, including:
All data is cross-verifiable on BSC blockchain, demonstrating our commitment to accountability.
Technical Implementation
Built on Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20), FinnDuck leverages blockchain's inherent transparency and immutability. The project employs:
In October 2025, the project migrated to a new contract with enhanced tax mechanism. All previous holders' balances were technically mapped to the new contract, ensuring community continuity.
Community and Governance
FinnDuck operates with strong community governance principles. Our multi-language social media presence (Chinese and English Twitter, YouTube channel) keeps the community informed and engaged. Core holding members are invited to participate in multi-signature wallet management, embodying true decentralization.
Vision
FinnDuck aims to become a benchmark for blockchain-powered charity, proving that cryptocurrency can transcend speculation to create real social impact. We believe transparent, continuous support can genuinely improve lives of autistic children and their families.
This is not just another meme coin—it is a warm promise to every autistic child, delivered through blockchain technology. FinnDuck demonstrates that decentralized finance can be a force for good, bringing love beyond slogans into tangible action.
Join us in lighting up the world for autistic children, one transaction at a time.
What is the real-time price of FinnDuck today?
The live price of FinnDuck stands at ₹0.018565401942922065000, moving 7.86% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for FDUCK?
FDUCK has traded between ₹0.017210856346619565000 and ₹0.021307002229838325000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is FinnDuck showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is FDUCK currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests FDUCK is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of FinnDuck?
With a market cap of ₹17283821.2027403930000, FinnDuck is ranked #6119, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has FDUCK seen recently?
The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does FinnDuck compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₹0.069812377003033315000, while the ATL is ₹0.010906801141427730000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence FDUCK's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (930984330.7601752 tokens), category performance within Charity,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Chinese Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.