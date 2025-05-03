FINS Price (FINS)
The live price of FINS (FINS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 64.22K USD. FINS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FINS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FINS price change within the day is -2.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 844.60M USD
During today, the price change of FINS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FINS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FINS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FINS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+382.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FINS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.80%
-2.73%
-6.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$FINS is the integral virtual currency of Shark Island, a richly detailed and interactive digital environment crafted to offer users a unique experience of exploration, adventure, treasure, and community. The project is a Culture Memecoin, launched on Hedera, that merges real life and the virtual world of Web3. The token revolves around music, island activities, beach events, and live NFT auctions.
