FireChicken is a meme-powered crypto project with a serious mission: combining community energy with sustainable liquidity investing. Born from lessons in past projects, FireChicken avoids insider advantages by ensuring fair accumulation and transparent token management. The project generates revenue through liquidity pools (paired with tokens like USDC), reinvesting trading fees back into the ecosystem to strengthen long-term growth. Alongside its liquidity strategy, FireChicken provides daily educational content for its holders, covering topics like market psychology, liquidity mechanics, and risk management. While maintaining its lighthearted chicken mascot and meme-driven culture, FireChicken focuses on building trust, educating traders, and steadily growing its holder base. The goal is to balance fun and fundamentals — proving that a meme project can also deliver real value, sustainability, and community empowerment.

What is the current FCKN to USD price? $ 0.00016038 . What is the market cap of FireChicken? The market cap for FCKN is $ 160.96K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FCKN? The circulating supply of FCKN is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FCKN? FCKN achieved an ATH price of 0.00016079 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FCKN? FCKN saw an ATL price of 0.000153 USD . What is the trading volume of FCKN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FCKN is -- USD .

