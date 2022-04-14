FireChicken (FCKN) Tokenomics
FireChicken (FCKN) Information
FireChicken is a meme-powered crypto project with a serious mission: combining community energy with sustainable liquidity investing. Born from lessons in past projects, FireChicken avoids insider advantages by ensuring fair accumulation and transparent token management.
The project generates revenue through liquidity pools (paired with tokens like USDC), reinvesting trading fees back into the ecosystem to strengthen long-term growth. Alongside its liquidity strategy, FireChicken provides daily educational content for its holders, covering topics like market psychology, liquidity mechanics, and risk management.
While maintaining its lighthearted chicken mascot and meme-driven culture, FireChicken focuses on building trust, educating traders, and steadily growing its holder base. The goal is to balance fun and fundamentals — proving that a meme project can also deliver real value, sustainability, and community empowerment.
FireChicken (FCKN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FireChicken (FCKN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FireChicken (FCKN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FireChicken (FCKN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FCKN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FCKN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.