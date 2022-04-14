firecoin (FIRECOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into firecoin (FIRECOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

firecoin (FIRECOIN) Information Firecoin is a digital asset inspired by the concept of the eternal flame, representing energy, resilience, and guidance. It is designed to act as a decentralized token that embodies light and strength, giving holders a sense of empowerment in the digital economy. The project’s purpose is to create a community-driven ecosystem where Firecoin symbolizes progress, illumination, and the ability to move forward regardless of challenges. By leveraging blockchain technology, Firecoin aims to provide transparency, security, and accessibility to its users while maintaining its thematic connection to the symbolic power of fire. Official Website: https://firecoin.space/ Buy FIRECOIN Now!

firecoin (FIRECOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 12.05K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.05K
All-Time High: $ 0.0002195
All-Time Low: $ 0.0000107
Current Price: $ 0

firecoin (FIRECOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of firecoin (FIRECOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FIRECOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FIRECOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FIRECOIN's tokenomics, explore FIRECOIN token's live price!

