First Ever Bitcoin Cat Price Today

The live First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) price today is --, with a 3.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEKO to USD conversion rate is -- per NEKO.

First Ever Bitcoin Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,540.81, with a circulating supply of 998.66M NEKO. During the last 24 hours, NEKO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEKO moved +0.63% in the last hour and -17.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.54K$ 6.54K $ 6.54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.54K$ 6.54K $ 6.54K Circulation Supply 998.66M 998.66M 998.66M Total Supply 998,659,430.430374 998,659,430.430374 998,659,430.430374

The current Market Cap of First Ever Bitcoin Cat is $ 6.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEKO is 998.66M, with a total supply of 998659430.430374. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.54K.