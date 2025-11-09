ExchangeDEX+
The live First Ever Bitcoin Cat price today is 0 USD.NEKO market cap is 6,540.81 USD. Track real-time NEKO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About NEKO

NEKO Price Info

What is NEKO

NEKO Tokenomics

NEKO Price Forecast

First Ever Bitcoin Cat Logo

First Ever Bitcoin Cat Price (NEKO)

Unlisted

1 NEKO to USD Live Price:

--
----
-3.40%1D
USD
First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-09 08:01:05 (UTC+8)

First Ever Bitcoin Cat Price Today

The live First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) price today is --, with a 3.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEKO to USD conversion rate is -- per NEKO.

First Ever Bitcoin Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,540.81, with a circulating supply of 998.66M NEKO. During the last 24 hours, NEKO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEKO moved +0.63% in the last hour and -17.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Market Information

$ 6.54K
--
$ 6.54K
998.66M
998,659,430.430374
The current Market Cap of First Ever Bitcoin Cat is $ 6.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEKO is 998.66M, with a total supply of 998659430.430374. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.54K.

First Ever Bitcoin Cat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
+0.63%

-3.47%

-17.54%

-17.54%

First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of First Ever Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of First Ever Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of First Ever Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of First Ever Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.47%
30 Days$ 0-54.90%
60 Days$ 0-86.90%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for First Ever Bitcoin Cat

First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NEKO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of First Ever Bitcoin Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price First Ever Bitcoin Cat will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for NEKO price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking First Ever Bitcoin Cat Price Prediction.

What is First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO)

Before DOGE mooned, before PEPE pumped, the original crypto mascot was a based lucky cat blessing hodlers with epic gains! This legendary Maneki Neko was Bitcoin's first community meme & unofficial logo back in the BitcoinTalk days. We're not just another cat coin - we're reviving crypto's forgotten founder feline, the OG crypto art that was literally backed by BTC!

https://web.archive.org/web/20140501110511/https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1756.0

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About First Ever Bitcoin Cat

How much will 1 First Ever Bitcoin Cat be worth in 2030?
If First Ever Bitcoin Cat were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around $-- by 2026, $-- by 2030, $-- by 2035, and $-- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential First Ever Bitcoin Cat prices and expected ROI.
First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-08 07:05:00Industry Updates
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
11-07 21:26:04Industry Updates
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
11-07 01:12:41Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Industry Updates
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Industry Updates
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.