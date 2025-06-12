First Ever Meme Currency Price (KEKELS)
The live price of First Ever Meme Currency (KEKELS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.44K USD. KEKELS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key First Ever Meme Currency Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- First Ever Meme Currency price change within the day is +7.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the KEKELS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KEKELS price information.
During today, the price change of First Ever Meme Currency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of First Ever Meme Currency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of First Ever Meme Currency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of First Ever Meme Currency to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.90%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of First Ever Meme Currency: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+7.56%
+6.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KEKELS AS A MEME CURRENCY Kekels is a fictional currency of the satirical "People’s Republic of Kekistan," a meme-based "nation" from Reddit and 4chan. With a flag, "Cult of Kek," and Pepe the Frog, Kekistan parodies real countries. Kekels humorously represents value in this fictional world, with joking exchange rates like 1 Kekel = 0.1 EUR or 1 USD, but it has no real-world value.
