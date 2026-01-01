Fishwar Price Today

The live Fishwar (FISHW) price today is $ 0, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current FISHW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FISHW.

Fishwar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 82,680, with a circulating supply of 6.23B FISHW. During the last 24 hours, FISHW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00185884, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FISHW moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fishwar (FISHW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 82.68K$ 82.68K $ 82.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 757.70K$ 757.70K $ 757.70K Circulation Supply 6.23B 6.23B 6.23B Total Supply 57,076,697,777.0 57,076,697,777.0 57,076,697,777.0

