Flip Coin (FLIPCOIN) Tokenomics

Flip Coin (FLIPCOIN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Flip Coin (FLIPCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Flip Coin (FLIPCOIN) Information

Flipcoin is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the playful concept of flipping coins and assets. Designed for community-driven fun, FLIP aims to bring lighthearted engagement to the crypto space. The token leverages Solana’s fast and low-cost transactions to enable seamless transfers and interactions within its ecosystem.

With a fixed total supply, FLIP tokens are distributed to support community initiatives, development, and partnerships. As a meme coin, Flipcoin thrives on community participation and social momentum. Check CoinGecko or trusted exchanges for real-time price, market cap, and trading volume. Always do your own research before engaging with any cryptocurrency.

Official Website:
https://www.flipcoinsolana.com/

Flip Coin (FLIPCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flip Coin (FLIPCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 23.07K
$ 23.07K$ 23.07K
Total Supply:
$ 999.90M
$ 999.90M$ 999.90M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.90M
$ 999.90M$ 999.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 23.07K
$ 23.07K$ 23.07K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Flip Coin (FLIPCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Flip Coin (FLIPCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FLIPCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FLIPCOIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FLIPCOIN's tokenomics, explore FLIPCOIN token's live price!

FLIPCOIN Price Prediction

Want to know where FLIPCOIN might be heading? Our FLIPCOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.