Flo lets you turn ideas into live products fast no coding needed. Create Web3 games, collectible platforms, DApps, and more with ease.
Our new freelance platform helps you find and hire designers, developers, and assistants right on Flo. Build, grow your team, and bring your project to life all in one place.
Everything on Flo is powered by our native token, $FLO. It’s one of the main currencies on the platform, unlocking discounts and exclusive benefits for users.
With $FLO, you can build, hire, and even advertise your projects across the Web3 platform — all while staying connected within the Flo ecosystem.
Flo (FLO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flo (FLO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Flo (FLO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Flo (FLO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
