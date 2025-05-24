FLOKI CEO bugünkü fiyatı ₺1.43e-10 TRY, 24 saatlik işlem hacmi ₺17.323.065 TRY. FLOKICEO / TRY fiyatlarımızı gerçek zamanlı olarak güncelliyoruz. FLOKI CEO son 24 saatte yüzde düştü. Anlık CoinMarketCap sıralaması #2833, piyasa değeri mevcut değil. Dolaşımdaki arz verisi mevcut değil ve maksimum seviyede. 420.000.000.000.000.000 FLOKICEO coin. FLOKI CEO ile şu anda işlem yapılan en büyük borsa . Listeleme yapan diğer borsaları bulabilirsiniz. Floki Ceo, the Meme token in the BSC ecosystem, $FlokiCeo is comunity-driven cannot controll by anyone. A dog named Floki becomes the CEO of Twitter is our story. It starts from an Elonmusk Twitter post. Floki Ceo - A decentralized cryptocurrency, with instant rewards for holders. 7% of each transaction will be shared among the holders With the support of the community and the push by Elonmusk, certainly that the Floki Ceo meme will be famous around the world has the same chance of succeeding as Shib,Floki and more. The $FlokiCeo community is the strongest you can find, supporting each other and pushing each other towards success.

