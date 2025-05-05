Floor Protocol Price (FLC)
The live price of Floor Protocol (FLC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 253.65K USD. FLC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Floor Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Floor Protocol price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.11B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLC price information.
During today, the price change of Floor Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Floor Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Floor Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Floor Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-15.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Floor Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.01%
-0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $FLC token is the native currency that powers the Floor Protocol ecosystem. It unlocks and fuels customized platform utilities for all users. Enabling Safeboxes By staking $FLC in their Floor Account, users can create personalized Safeboxes to reserve NFTs for custom time periods. Higher $FLC stakes allow longer max durations and greater benefits. Unlocking VIP Perks Staking $FLC also determines a user's VIP status tier. Higher tiers unlock exclusive perks tailored to strategies from swift cash-outs to long-term stability and collector retention. Incentivizing Liquidity Providers The protocol rewards liquidity providers who add to $FLC and μToken exchange pools with $FLC mining rewards proportional to their share of the pool. These incentives robust liquidity vital for ecosystem growth. Managing the Treasury Reserve The protocol treasury accumulates a portion of all $FLC expenditures like fees and bids. These reserves help fund ongoing development, provide collateral, and maintain $FLC value stability. The treasury may also provide Eco-system contributor grants to worthy contributors and projects. Maintaining Protocol Stability Random Vault redemptions normally have no fees. But if reserves dip too low, a redemption fees in $FLC applies. This disincentivizes excessive withdrawals during periods of volatility. In summary, $FLC constructs Floor Protocol's economic framework by incentivizing beneficial platform interactions. This enables a dynamic, utility-driven marketplace.
