Fluxbot (FLUXB) Information Fluxbot is Solana's #1 Telegram trading bot. Fluxbot facilitates next generation trading with lightning-fast swaps and snipers allowing users to buy and sell tokens across Solana, including for Token 2022/SPL+ tokens. Winner of Hyperdrive Hackathon (Grand Champion) at Solana Breakpoint 2023, and backed by Solana Foundation, Fluxbot features advanced algorithms and robust infrastructure with a built in AI assistant and rugcheck. Official Website: https://fluxbot.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.fluxbot.xyz/ Buy FLUXB Now!

Fluxbot (FLUXB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fluxbot (FLUXB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.22M $ 4.22M $ 4.22M Total Supply: $ 499.98M $ 499.98M $ 499.98M Circulating Supply: $ 430.64M $ 430.64M $ 430.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.90M $ 4.90M $ 4.90M All-Time High: $ 0.149311 $ 0.149311 $ 0.149311 All-Time Low: $ 0.00191625 $ 0.00191625 $ 0.00191625 Current Price: $ 0.00980794 $ 0.00980794 $ 0.00980794 Learn more about Fluxbot (FLUXB) price

Fluxbot (FLUXB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fluxbot (FLUXB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLUXB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLUXB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLUXB's tokenomics, explore FLUXB token's live price!

