Fluxbot Price (FLUXB)
The live price of Fluxbot (FLUXB) today is 0.00972445 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.19M USD. FLUXB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fluxbot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fluxbot price change within the day is +0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 430.64M USD
During today, the price change of Fluxbot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fluxbot to USD was $ +0.0016160266.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fluxbot to USD was $ -0.0002706800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fluxbot to USD was $ -0.00623455925999351.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0016160266
|+16.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002706800
|-2.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00623455925999351
|-39.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fluxbot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
+0.04%
-0.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fluxbot is Solana's #1 Telegram trading bot. Fluxbot facilitates next generation trading with lightning-fast swaps and snipers allowing users to buy and sell tokens across Solana, including for Token 2022/SPL+ tokens. Winner of Hyperdrive Hackathon (Grand Champion) at Solana Breakpoint 2023, and backed by Solana Foundation, Fluxbot features advanced algorithms and robust infrastructure with a built in AI assistant and rugcheck.
