Fofar Price (FOFAR)
The live price of Fofar (FOFAR) today is 0.00000117 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 490.85K USD. FOFAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fofar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fofar price change within the day is -3.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
During today, the price change of Fofar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fofar to USD was $ +0.0000002254.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fofar to USD was $ +0.0000001233.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fofar to USD was $ -0.0000004981935317609165.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.83%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000002254
|+19.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000001233
|+10.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000004981935317609165
|-29.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fofar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-3.83%
-7.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fofar is a community driven memecoin that has the liquidity burned and contract renounced. There is an active team, which has already applied for the listing on CoinGecko. Following up, as we are no different than others such as Pepe, Andy, Brett etc..
