Forky Price (FORKY)
The live price of Forky (FORKY) today is 0.00002647 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.47K USD. FORKY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Forky Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Forky price change within the day is -7.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FORKY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FORKY price information.
During today, the price change of Forky to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Forky to USD was $ -0.0000124472.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Forky to USD was $ -0.0000233463.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Forky to USD was $ -0.003751364937084679.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000124472
|-47.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000233463
|-88.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003751364937084679
|-99.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Forky: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.40%
-7.06%
-8.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Forky ($FORKY) is a community-owned (CTO) meme token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Originally launched on Four.Meme, the project was abandoned by the developer and revived by passionate community members who saw potential in Forky’s playful spirit. The project embodies the meme culture of decentralization, humor, and collective action. Forky exists purely for entertainment and to cultivate a fun, lighthearted community on BSC, with no roadmap or intrinsic value. Forky’s motto? “Forky is NOT trash”—a testament to turning discarded projects into vibrant community-owned assets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FORKY to VND
₫0.69655805
|1 FORKY to AUD
A$0.0000410285
|1 FORKY to GBP
￡0.0000198525
|1 FORKY to EUR
€0.0000232936
|1 FORKY to USD
$0.00002647
|1 FORKY to MYR
RM0.0001130269
|1 FORKY to TRY
₺0.0010209479
|1 FORKY to JPY
¥0.0038288855
|1 FORKY to RUB
₽0.0021927748
|1 FORKY to INR
₹0.0022372444
|1 FORKY to IDR
Rp0.4339343568
|1 FORKY to KRW
₩0.0370728232
|1 FORKY to PHP
₱0.001469085
|1 FORKY to EGP
￡E.0.0013414996
|1 FORKY to BRL
R$0.0001500849
|1 FORKY to CAD
C$0.0000365286
|1 FORKY to BDT
৳0.003226693
|1 FORKY to NGN
₦0.0425560837
|1 FORKY to UAH
₴0.001101152
|1 FORKY to VES
Bs0.00232936
|1 FORKY to PKR
Rs0.0074624224
|1 FORKY to KZT
₸0.0137077542
|1 FORKY to THB
฿0.0008750982
|1 FORKY to TWD
NT$0.0008128937
|1 FORKY to AED
د.إ0.0000971449
|1 FORKY to CHF
Fr0.0000217054
|1 FORKY to HKD
HK$0.0002051425
|1 FORKY to MAD
.د.م0.0002451122
|1 FORKY to MXN
$0.0005190767