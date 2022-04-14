FRAGMA (FRAGMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FRAGMA (FRAGMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FRAGMA (FRAGMA) Information Fragma is a decentralized, privacy-first file-sharing platform that leverages privacy tech to anonymize file transfers and distributed storage to ensure security and redundancy. ‍When a file is uploaded to the Resonator network, it is first encrypted and then split into smaller fragments for security and redundancy. Each fragment is individually encrypted, ensuring no single storage node can access the entire file. Official Website: https://www.frgm.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.frgm.io/library/whitepaper Buy FRAGMA Now!

FRAGMA (FRAGMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FRAGMA (FRAGMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.03K $ 27.03K $ 27.03K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.03K $ 27.03K $ 27.03K All-Time High: $ 0.01094455 $ 0.01094455 $ 0.01094455 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00027029 $ 0.00027029 $ 0.00027029 Learn more about FRAGMA (FRAGMA) price

FRAGMA (FRAGMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FRAGMA (FRAGMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FRAGMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FRAGMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FRAGMA's tokenomics, explore FRAGMA token's live price!

