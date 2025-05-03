Frax Ether Logo

Frax Ether Price (FRXETH)

USD

Frax Ether (FRXETH) Live Price Chart

$1,840.72
$1,840.72
-0.60%(1D)

Price of Frax Ether (FRXETH) Today

The live price of Frax Ether (FRXETH) today is 1,841.73 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 222.69M USD. FRXETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Frax Ether Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Frax Ether price change within the day is -0.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 120.92K USD

Frax Ether (FRXETH) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Frax Ether to USD was $ -10.893285682707.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frax Ether to USD was $ -48.9692064510.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frax Ether to USD was $ -307.6678109010.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frax Ether to USD was $ -1,341.182811386673.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -10.893285682707-0.58%
30 Days$ -48.9692064510-2.65%
60 Days$ -307.6678109010-16.70%
90 Days$ -1,341.182811386673-42.13%

Frax Ether (FRXETH) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Frax Ether: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1,816.35
$ 1,816.35

$ 1,856.83
$ 1,856.83

$ 4,084.25
$ 4,084.25

-0.15%

-0.58%

+2.94%

Frax Ether (FRXETH) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 222.69M
$ 222.69M

--
--

120.92K
120.92K

What is Frax Ether (FRXETH)

frxETH is a liquid staking derivative issued by Frax Finance protocol. Each frxETH is backed by at least 1 ETH in validator nodes at all times.

Frax Ether (FRXETH) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Frax Ether (FRXETH)

Disclaimer

FRXETH to Local Currencies

1 FRXETH to VND
48,465,124.95
1 FRXETH to AUD
A$2,854.6815
1 FRXETH to GBP
1,381.2975
1 FRXETH to EUR
1,620.7224
1 FRXETH to USD
$1,841.73
1 FRXETH to MYR
RM7,864.1871
1 FRXETH to TRY
71,017.1088
1 FRXETH to JPY
¥267,069.2673
1 FRXETH to RUB
152,384.7402
1 FRXETH to INR
155,736.6888
1 FRXETH to IDR
Rp30,192,290.2512
1 FRXETH to KRW
2,579,453.3688
1 FRXETH to PHP
102,492.2745
1 FRXETH to EGP
￡E.93,504.6321
1 FRXETH to BRL
R$10,405.7745
1 FRXETH to CAD
C$2,541.5874
1 FRXETH to BDT
224,506.887
1 FRXETH to NGN
2,951,482.8288
1 FRXETH to UAH
76,615.968
1 FRXETH to VES
Bs158,388.78
1 FRXETH to PKR
Rs519,220.5216
1 FRXETH to KZT
947,864.7618
1 FRXETH to THB
฿60,998.0976
1 FRXETH to TWD
NT$56,596.3629
1 FRXETH to AED
د.إ6,759.1491
1 FRXETH to CHF
Fr1,510.2186
1 FRXETH to HKD
HK$14,273.4075
1 FRXETH to MAD
.د.م17,054.4198
1 FRXETH to MXN
$36,097.908