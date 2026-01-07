Frenly (FRENLY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Frenly (FRENLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Frenly (FRENLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Frenly (FRENLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 481.19K $ 481.19K $ 481.19K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 481.19K $ 481.19K $ 481.19K All-Time High: $ 0.02528089 $ 0.02528089 $ 0.02528089 All-Time Low: $ 0.00330361 $ 0.00330361 $ 0.00330361 Current Price: $ 0.00480982 $ 0.00480982 $ 0.00480982 Learn more about Frenly (FRENLY) price Buy FRENLY Now!

Frenly (FRENLY) Information Frenly (FRENLY) combines AI-powered analytics with on-chain enforcement to protect token ecosystems from insider-driven volatility. Built on Base, Frenly introduces programmable smart contract wallets that autonomously manage sell limits and enforce allocation rules through intelligent, data-driven monitoring. By merging blockchain transparency with adaptive AI oversight, Frenly safeguards market integrity, enhances token stability, and fosters a sustainable environment for decentralized projects to grow with trust and accountability. Official Website: https://www.getfrenly.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.getfrenly.com/

Frenly (FRENLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Frenly (FRENLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FRENLY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FRENLY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FRENLY's tokenomics, explore FRENLY token's live price!

