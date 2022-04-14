Frenly Price Today

The live Frenly (FRENLY) price today is $ 0.00578376, with a 1.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRENLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00578376 per FRENLY.

Frenly currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 577,939, with a circulating supply of 100.00M FRENLY. During the last 24 hours, FRENLY traded between $ 0.00575796 (low) and $ 0.00587491 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02528089, while the all-time low was $ 0.00330361.

In short-term performance, FRENLY moved +0.10% in the last hour and -15.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Frenly (FRENLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 577.94K$ 577.94K $ 577.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 577.94K$ 577.94K $ 577.94K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

