What is Froggi ($FROGGI)

Froggi is an on-chain inscription token on base that generates SVG metadata to inscribe art directly onto the tokens without any IPFS or third party. It is the next evolution of standard Token that can do more, all while staying completely verifiable on-chain without any third party database, image base, cloudflare, or image storage otherwise which is what makes it shine above others. Liquid NFTs are here

Froggi ($FROGGI) Resource Official Website

Froggi ($FROGGI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Froggi ($FROGGI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $FROGGI token's extensive tokenomics now!