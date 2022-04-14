Froggy (FROG) Tokenomics

Froggy (FROG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Froggy (FROG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Froggy (FROG) Information

The $Frog token (symbol: Frog, also referred to as Froggy) is a community driven meme token on the Sei Network, built on its EVM-compatible layer. It emphasizes transparency, organic growth, and putting the community first, with no tokens sold from the dev wallet since launch.

It was fair launched, in late 2024 and since been focused on grass roots/organic style building for long term holders

The project began gaining traction with daily engagement on X, including flash giveaways, quizzes, and calls to action for community members.

Focus on organic building, with giveaways rewarding participation (e.g., $5 in $Frog for quiz winners) and collaborations like supporting Sei meme contests. The token hit new all-time highs (ATHs) against $SEI multiple times, highlighting strong holder retention.

Official Website:
https://frogonsei.com/

Froggy (FROG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Froggy (FROG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 220.95K
$ 220.95K$ 220.95K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 220.95K
$ 220.95K$ 220.95K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00022137
$ 0.00022137$ 0.00022137

Froggy (FROG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Froggy (FROG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FROG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FROG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FROG's tokenomics, explore FROG token's live price!

FROG Price Prediction

Want to know where FROG might be heading? Our FROG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.