Froggy (FROG) Information

The $Frog token (symbol: Frog, also referred to as Froggy) is a community driven meme token on the Sei Network, built on its EVM-compatible layer. It emphasizes transparency, organic growth, and putting the community first, with no tokens sold from the dev wallet since launch.

It was fair launched, in late 2024 and since been focused on grass roots/organic style building for long term holders

The project began gaining traction with daily engagement on X, including flash giveaways, quizzes, and calls to action for community members.

Focus on organic building, with giveaways rewarding participation (e.g., $5 in $Frog for quiz winners) and collaborations like supporting Sei meme contests. The token hit new all-time highs (ATHs) against $SEI multiple times, highlighting strong holder retention.