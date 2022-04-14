Discover key insights into FUEGO (FUEGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

FUEGO (FUEGO) Information

FUEGO is The Deflationary Index Fund on Base.

A decentralized, deflationary DeFi protocol generating real yield through DAO-selected blue-chip Base Chain tokens.

Serving as both a utility and governance token, FUEGO uses deflationary mechanics and liquidity arbitrage to deliver sustainable income and long-term value to holders.

In summary, FUEGO is designed to be a foundational, deflationary pairing asset on Base Chain that empowers token holders through DAO governance, protocol-owned liquidity, and sustainable real yield.