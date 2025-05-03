What is Fuego? FUEGO is a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless on-chain protocol, built to pair a native deflationary token, FUEGO, with a diversified portfolio of Base Chain blue-chip tokens and other Base Chain deflationary tokens. FUEGO enables users to capitalize on the relationship among decentralized liquidity pools, arbitraged volatility across exchanges, and constant deflationary pressure - all with the exponential growth of Base Chain. Over time, FUEGO will become Base Chain's most prominent pairing asset, and the chain's most permanent Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). With the lack of a typical high emission token to back the Base L2 EVM Chain, FUEGO aims to become the natural ETH-like pairing token to represent all of Base Chain - but in a way that keeps tokenized assets and Base Chain from becoming inflationary (this will help prevent assets from losing buying power over time). FUEGO's Deflationary Pressure = Scarcity for Abundance.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.