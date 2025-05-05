Fufu Price (FUFU)
The live price of Fufu (FUFU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.80K USD. FUFU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fufu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fufu price change within the day is -1.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 800.00M USD
During today, the price change of Fufu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fufu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fufu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fufu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-31.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-51.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fufu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.44%
-1.01%
-16.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FUFU is a gamified NFT distribution platform through interactive PlayToEarn quizzes, bringing communities together creating a new form of content marketing. The ecosystem's flagship NFT creation and distribution platform is UWUFUFU. A content marketing platform in the form of viral interactive quizzes. It is a user created content, user generated traffic, user generated revenue platform. Quizzes can be used to deploy marketing campaigns in the form of NFTs. NFTs are earned by playing the quizzes through the reward system's delivery mechanism, loot balls. Loot balls may contain NFTs, FUFU token or nothing at all. NFTs have utility itself. Not only do they serve as collectible, but also provide boosts to the reward system drop rate. Holders of the NFTs gain access to the brands future marketing campaigns and events. It could be early access to a new game, or a skin in a game, or new product or merchandise drops, there are endless types of marketing campaigns that can be executed.
