Funds are SAFU Price (SAFU)
The live Funds are SAFU (SAFU) price today is $ 0.00005379, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAFU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00005379 per SAFU.
Funds are SAFU currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,683, with a circulating supply of 979.97M SAFU. During the last 24 hours, SAFU traded between $ 0.00005139 (low) and $ 0.00005471 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00240412, while the all-time low was $ 0.00003075.
In short-term performance, SAFU moved +0.05% in the last hour and +15.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Funds are SAFU is $ 52.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SAFU is 979.97M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.76K.
+0.05%
+0.89%
+15.27%
+15.27%
During today, the price change of Funds are SAFU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Funds are SAFU to USD was $ +0.0000235275.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Funds are SAFU to USD was $ -0.0000131536.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Funds are SAFU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.89%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000235275
|+43.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000131536
|-24.45%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Funds are SAFU could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Which blockchain network does Funds are SAFU run on?
Funds are SAFU operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of SAFU?
The token is priced at ₹0.0048344900149474038000, marking a price movement of 0.89% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Funds are SAFU belong to?
Funds are SAFU falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category. This classification helps investors compare SAFU with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Funds are SAFU?
Its market capitalization is ₹4734996.04866097926000, placing the asset at rank #8126. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of SAFU is currently circulating?
There are 979974953.5459275 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Funds are SAFU today?
Over the past day, SAFU generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Funds are SAFU fluctuated between ₹0.0046187849389876758000 and ₹0.0049171769607319662000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+8,299.86%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+153.46%
lighter
LIT
+149.00%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+147.12%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+71.48%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.