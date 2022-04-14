Which blockchain network does Funds are SAFU run on?

Funds are SAFU operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SAFU?

The token is priced at ₹0.0048344900149474038000, marking a price movement of 0.89% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Funds are SAFU belong to?

Funds are SAFU falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category. This classification helps investors compare SAFU with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Funds are SAFU?

Its market capitalization is ₹4734996.04866097926000, placing the asset at rank #8126. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SAFU is currently circulating?

There are 979974953.5459275 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Funds are SAFU today?

Over the past day, SAFU generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Funds are SAFU fluctuated between ₹0.0046187849389876758000 and ₹0.0049171769607319662000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.