FUSIO (FUSIO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into FUSIO (FUSIO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

FUSIO (FUSIO) Information

FUSIO by BlockGuard is a next-generation, AI-powered wealth management ecosystem built on blockchain. It seamlessly merges traditional finance (TradFi) with decentralized finance (DeFi), offering users intuitive tools to create, manage, and optimize diversified investment portfolios.

🔹 Core Features: Curated Portfolios: Professionally designed, tokenized bundles for simplified investing.

Portfolio Pro: Advanced back testing and customization tools for retail and experienced investors.

FUSIO Wallet: Secure, self-custody wallet integrated with portfolio tools, fiat on/off ramps, and staking access.

Fantasy FUSIO: A gamified investment simulation platform using real market data and $FUSIO for competition entry and rewards.

Pledging Platform: A smart contract-based system offering fixed APRs while allowing users to retain full asset custody.

Consultancy & White Label Services: Enterprise-grade solutions for institutions and ecosystem partners.

🔹 Token Utility – $FUSIO: Used for staking, transaction fees, portfolio NFT discounts, and Fantasy FUSIO entry.

Tokenomics include a buy-and-burn mechanism, governance rights, and tiered utility benefits.

Built to scale alongside the upcoming BlockGuard Layer 1 blockchain.

FUSIO empowers users, novice and expert alike, with the tools to invest intelligently, safely, and autonomously in the new financial era.

Official Website:
https://www.blockguard.org/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.blockguard.org/fusio-whitepaper

FUSIO (FUSIO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for FUSIO (FUSIO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 965.36K
$ 965.36K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 189.36M
$ 189.36M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.10M
$ 5.10M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00609484
$ 0.00609484
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00183515
$ 0.00183515
Current Price:
$ 0.00509802
$ 0.00509802

FUSIO (FUSIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of FUSIO (FUSIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FUSIO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FUSIO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FUSIO's tokenomics, explore FUSIO token's live price!

FUSIO Price Prediction

Want to know where FUSIO might be heading? Our FUSIO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

