FUSIO Price (FUSIO)
FUSIO (FUSIO) is currently trading at 0.00511271 USD with a market cap of $ 968.15K USD. FUSIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FUSIO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUSIO price information.
During today, the price change of FUSIO to USD was $ -0.000106745045433537.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FUSIO to USD was $ +0.0056169096.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FUSIO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FUSIO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000106745045433537
|-2.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0056169096
|+109.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FUSIO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-2.04%
-10.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FUSIO by BlockGuard is a next-generation, AI-powered wealth management ecosystem built on blockchain. It seamlessly merges traditional finance (TradFi) with decentralized finance (DeFi), offering users intuitive tools to create, manage, and optimize diversified investment portfolios. 🔹 Core Features: Curated Portfolios: Professionally designed, tokenized bundles for simplified investing. Portfolio Pro: Advanced back testing and customization tools for retail and experienced investors. FUSIO Wallet: Secure, self-custody wallet integrated with portfolio tools, fiat on/off ramps, and staking access. Fantasy FUSIO: A gamified investment simulation platform using real market data and $FUSIO for competition entry and rewards. Pledging Platform: A smart contract-based system offering fixed APRs while allowing users to retain full asset custody. Consultancy & White Label Services: Enterprise-grade solutions for institutions and ecosystem partners. 🔹 Token Utility – $FUSIO: Used for staking, transaction fees, portfolio NFT discounts, and Fantasy FUSIO entry. Tokenomics include a buy-and-burn mechanism, governance rights, and tiered utility benefits. Built to scale alongside the upcoming BlockGuard Layer 1 blockchain. FUSIO empowers users, novice and expert alike, with the tools to invest intelligently, safely, and autonomously in the new financial era.
Understanding the tokenomics of FUSIO (FUSIO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUSIO token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
