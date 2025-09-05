FUSION Price (FSN)
+0.00%
-95.57%
-96.09%
-96.09%
FUSION (FSN) real-time price is $0.00062504. Over the past 24 hours, FSN traded between a low of $ 0.00006601 and a high of $ 0.01461134, showing active market volatility. FSN's all-time high price is $ 9.76, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006601.
In terms of short-term performance, FSN has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, -95.57% over 24 hours, and -96.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of FUSION is $ 48.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FSN is 78.23M, with a total supply of 78766088.125. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.23K.
During today, the price change of FUSION to USD was $ -0.013484773699038673.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FUSION to USD was $ -0.0006029277.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FUSION to USD was $ -0.0006006096.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FUSION to USD was $ -0.016295893196661176.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.013484773699038673
|-95.57%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006029277
|-96.46%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006006096
|-96.09%
|90 Days
|$ -0.016295893196661176
|-96.30%
Fusion is a project which consists of an all-inclusive blockchain-based financial platform that offers cross-chain, cross-organization, and cross-data source services through smart contract employment. FUSION was established by the CEO of BitSE, an incubation company which developed QTUM Blockchain and the VeChain blockchain, crypto projects which are both successful. Fusion uses the Hierarchical Hybrid Consensus Mechanism (HHCM) that borrows things from PoW and PoS. At the same time, it uses a parallel computing by grouping nodes together, creating an efficient and safe platform. The Fusion team used in its whitepaper the term Internet of Values which refers mostly to cryptocurrency related matters, such as the exchange and management of digital assets securely and without intermediaries. The Distributed Control Right Management is a security layer that protects all locked-in cryptocurrency assets on the Fusion blockchain. The distributed storage and sharding of a private key ensures that no one can have access the complete private key, meaning that no single node can gain control of the digital assets. Along with the traditional transaction triggering mechanism, FUSION incorporated time and event based triggers into its smart contracts. These three triggering modes have resulted from various financial situations, and have been designed to meet the requests of complex financial smart contracts. BitSE, the company behind the Fusion Project, was founded in 2013 by Dejun Qian, being also responsible for the creation of QTUM and VeChain. QTUM and VeChain are both blockchain foundations which developed into independent ventures. The native token of the Fusion platform, FSN, will be used in paying network fees. Smart contracts require FSN in order for them to be executed, much like how ETH is used in the Ethereum network. Fusion (FSN) has a short history in the cryptocurrency market, which does not allow us to make predictions in the long term. Fusion cryptocurrency will have its Fusion mainnet launch before 30th June. We can expect a small increase in price due to this.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-04 17:54:00
|Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI Net Outflow of $32.2 Million, XRP Net Inflow of $16.78 Million
|09-04 13:57:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $300.5 million, while Ethereum spot ETFs experienced net outflows of $38.2 million
|09-04 10:38:00
|Industry Updates
ETH exchange platform reserves hit a 3-year low, with accelerated withdrawals occurring over the past 3 months
|09-03 18:16:00
|On-chain Data
August Crypto CEX and DEX Trading Volumes Hit Highest Levels Since January
|09-03 13:43:00
|Industry Updates
SOL/ETH rate rises to 0.04845, 24h Change (%) 5.25%
|09-03 08:42:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 10,600 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours
