FutureScanX Price Today

The live FutureScanX (FSX) price today is $ 0, with a 22.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current FSX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FSX.

FutureScanX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 35,491, with a circulating supply of 878.46M FSX. During the last 24 hours, FSX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FSX moved -0.74% in the last hour and -26.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FutureScanX (FSX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.49K$ 35.49K $ 35.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.40K$ 40.40K $ 40.40K Circulation Supply 878.46M 878.46M 878.46M Total Supply 999,906,066.086642 999,906,066.086642 999,906,066.086642

