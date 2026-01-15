Fishing Verse Price Today

The live Fishing Verse (FSV) price today is $ 0.002813, with a 85.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current FSV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002813 per FSV.

Fishing Verse currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FSV. During the last 24 hours, FSV traded between $ 0.00105 (low) and $ 0.0269 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FSV moved +4.61% in the last hour and -85.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.16K.

Fishing Verse (FSV) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 54.16K$ 54.16K $ 54.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.81M$ 2.81M $ 2.81M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

