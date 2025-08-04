FVIX Price (FVIX)
FVIX (FVIX) is currently trading at 20.09 USD with a market cap of $ 360.18K USD. FVIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FVIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FVIX price information.
During today, the price change of FVIX to USD was $ +0.706536.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FVIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FVIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FVIX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.706536
|+3.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FVIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
+3.65%
-23.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FVIX is the platform token for KittyPunch's onchain protocol suite. KittyPunch is the leading DeFi project on Flow, the blockchain known for its partnerships with Disney, NFL, and the NBA. KittyPunch's onchain protocol suite features products for trading, stablecoin swaps, yield aggregation, onchain volatility, and more. The fees generated by KittyPunch's onchain protocol suite flow into the FVIX token economy through a combination of buyback-and-burns & a single sided stablecoin staking system. FVIX is a unique asset that accrues fees as a function of both DeFi volumes and volatility through PunchVIX. FVIX features a unique dynamic supply system that is attached to FROTH, the premier memecoin on Flow. FVIX is only mintable at a ratio of 10,000 FROTH : 1 FVIX. This means that the max possible ever supply of FVIX is 100,000 - a number that is already decreased substantially due to ongoing burns.
Understanding the tokenomics of FVIX (FVIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FVIX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
