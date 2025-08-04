More About FVIX

FVIX Price Info

FVIX Official Website

FVIX Tokenomics

FVIX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

FVIX Logo

FVIX Price (FVIX)

Unlisted

FVIX (FVIX) Live Price Chart

$20.07
$20.07$20.07
+3.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of FVIX (FVIX) Today

FVIX (FVIX) is currently trading at 20.09 USD with a market cap of $ 360.18K USD. FVIX to USD price is updated in real-time.

FVIX Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+3.65%
FVIX 24-hour price change
17.93K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FVIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FVIX price information.

FVIX (FVIX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of FVIX to USD was $ +0.706536.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FVIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FVIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FVIX to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.706536+3.65%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

FVIX (FVIX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of FVIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 19.37
$ 19.37$ 19.37

$ 20.25
$ 20.25$ 20.25

$ 32.95
$ 32.95$ 32.95

+0.20%

+3.65%

-23.67%

FVIX (FVIX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 360.18K
$ 360.18K$ 360.18K

--
----

17.93K
17.93K 17.93K

What is FVIX (FVIX)

FVIX is the platform token for KittyPunch's onchain protocol suite. KittyPunch is the leading DeFi project on Flow, the blockchain known for its partnerships with Disney, NFL, and the NBA. KittyPunch's onchain protocol suite features products for trading, stablecoin swaps, yield aggregation, onchain volatility, and more. The fees generated by KittyPunch's onchain protocol suite flow into the FVIX token economy through a combination of buyback-and-burns & a single sided stablecoin staking system. FVIX is a unique asset that accrues fees as a function of both DeFi volumes and volatility through PunchVIX. FVIX features a unique dynamic supply system that is attached to FROTH, the premier memecoin on Flow. FVIX is only mintable at a ratio of 10,000 FROTH : 1 FVIX. This means that the max possible ever supply of FVIX is 100,000 - a number that is already decreased substantially due to ongoing burns.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FVIX (FVIX) Resource

Official Website

FVIX (FVIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FVIX (FVIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FVIX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FVIX (FVIX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FVIX to Local Currencies

1 FVIX to VND
528,668.35
1 FVIX to AUD
A$30.9386
1 FVIX to GBP
15.0675
1 FVIX to EUR
17.2774
1 FVIX to USD
$20.09
1 FVIX to MYR
RM84.9807
1 FVIX to TRY
817.2612
1 FVIX to JPY
¥2,953.23
1 FVIX to ARS
ARS$27,148.6215
1 FVIX to RUB
1,597.7577
1 FVIX to INR
1,751.2453
1 FVIX to IDR
Rp329,344.2096
1 FVIX to KRW
27,825.4536
1 FVIX to PHP
1,155.5768
1 FVIX to EGP
￡E.962.7128
1 FVIX to BRL
R$111.2986
1 FVIX to CAD
C$27.5233
1 FVIX to BDT
2,425.2648
1 FVIX to NGN
30,393.1565
1 FVIX to UAH
829.1143
1 FVIX to VES
Bs2,471.07
1 FVIX to CLP
$19,487.3
1 FVIX to PKR
Rs5,629.0171
1 FVIX to KZT
10,766.231
1 FVIX to THB
฿652.1214
1 FVIX to TWD
NT$599.4856
1 FVIX to AED
د.إ73.7303
1 FVIX to CHF
Fr16.072
1 FVIX to HKD
HK$157.5056
1 FVIX to MAD
.د.م181.6136
1 FVIX to MXN
$378.2947
1 FVIX to PLN
73.9312
1 FVIX to RON
лв87.9942
1 FVIX to SEK
kr193.8685
1 FVIX to BGN
лв33.7512
1 FVIX to HUF
Ft6,908.3483
1 FVIX to CZK
426.3098
1 FVIX to KWD
د.ك6.08727
1 FVIX to ILS
68.5069