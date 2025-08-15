Fyde Price (FYDE)
Fyde (FYDE) is currently trading at 0.00613225 USD with a market cap of $ 106.25K USD. FYDE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FYDE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FYDE price information.
During today, the price change of Fyde to USD was $ -0.000888749432448046.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fyde to USD was $ +0.0003833661.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fyde to USD was $ +0.0003001190.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fyde to USD was $ -0.007049556178661345.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000888749432448046
|-12.65%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003833661
|+6.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003001190
|+4.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007049556178661345
|-53.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fyde: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
-12.65%
-2.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fyde bridges AI x DeFi by bringing the Liquid Vault archetype to Ethereum. Fyde helps users consistently lock in gains, earn yield, and stay liquid. Liquid Vaults accept a variety of tokens which are automatically distributed across a diverse range of tokens and rising narratives. Gains from winners are locked in, and losses from losers are reduced. Through its AI models, Fyde helps protect against rugpulls and severe downside events, enabling users to grow crypto holdings faster with less volatility. Fyde’s Liquid Vault allows users to deposit one of dozens of tokens and capture the market over time. Fyde’s Vault runs on crypto’s fastest simulation engine “RACE-RS”, which was designed and built internally by the Fyde team. Fyde is launching RACE-RS as an additional product to help projects conduct agent based simulations, stress tests, liquidity provisioning, and more.
|1 FYDE to VND
₫161.37015875
|1 FYDE to AUD
A$0.0093823425
|1 FYDE to GBP
￡0.0044765425
|1 FYDE to EUR
€0.0052124125
|1 FYDE to USD
$0.00613225
|1 FYDE to MYR
RM0.0258167725
|1 FYDE to TRY
₺0.2505024125
|1 FYDE to JPY
¥0.90144075
|1 FYDE to ARS
ARS$7.963953075
|1 FYDE to RUB
₽0.4890469375
|1 FYDE to INR
₹0.53767568
|1 FYDE to IDR
Rp98.9072442175
|1 FYDE to KRW
₩8.51695938
|1 FYDE to PHP
₱0.35027412
|1 FYDE to EGP
￡E.0.29631032
|1 FYDE to BRL
R$0.0331754725
|1 FYDE to CAD
C$0.008462505
|1 FYDE to BDT
৳0.7453749875
|1 FYDE to NGN
₦9.405277115
|1 FYDE to UAH
₴0.254488375
|1 FYDE to VES
Bs0.8217215
|1 FYDE to CLP
$5.91762125
|1 FYDE to PKR
Rs1.7366532
|1 FYDE to KZT
₸3.302216625
|1 FYDE to THB
฿0.1988688675
|1 FYDE to TWD
NT$0.18421279
|1 FYDE to AED
د.إ0.0225053575
|1 FYDE to CHF
Fr0.0049058
|1 FYDE to HKD
HK$0.04807684
|1 FYDE to AMD
֏2.35036878
|1 FYDE to MAD
.د.م0.05519025
|1 FYDE to MXN
$0.1152249775
|1 FYDE to PLN
zł0.0223827125
|1 FYDE to RON
лв0.026613965
|1 FYDE to SEK
kr0.0586856325
|1 FYDE to BGN
лв0.0102408575
|1 FYDE to HUF
Ft2.08079507
|1 FYDE to CZK
Kč0.1288385725
|1 FYDE to KWD
د.ك0.00187033625
|1 FYDE to ILS
₪0.020727005