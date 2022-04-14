G8DAY (G8D) Tokenomics Discover key insights into G8DAY (G8D), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

G8DAY (G8D) Information G8Day represents a groundbreaking fusion of ancient wisdom and cutting-edge technology. We've combined the profound insights of Saju (Four Pillars of Destiny) - a traditional Eastern philosophical system for understanding personal destiny - with advanced AI algorithms and secure blockchain technology. Destiny Fragments are unique NFTs created from your personalized fortune readings. These NFTs represent your astrological destiny and can be collected, traded, or sold on the G8D marketplace. Rare fortune combinations may have a higher market value, making them desirable collectibles Official Website: https://www.g8dai.xyz/ Buy G8D Now!

G8DAY (G8D) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for G8DAY (G8D), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 101.82K $ 101.82K $ 101.82K Total Supply: $ 8.80B $ 8.80B $ 8.80B Circulating Supply: $ 8.80B $ 8.80B $ 8.80B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 101.82K $ 101.82K $ 101.82K All-Time High: $ 0.004584 $ 0.004584 $ 0.004584 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000742 $ 0.00000742 $ 0.00000742 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about G8DAY (G8D) price

G8DAY (G8D) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of G8DAY (G8D) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of G8D tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many G8D tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand G8D's tokenomics, explore G8D token's live price!

