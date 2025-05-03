Galeon Price (GALEON)
The live price of Galeon (GALEON) today is 0.0095047 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.89M USD. GALEON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Galeon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Galeon price change within the day is -6.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 725.28M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GALEON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GALEON price information.
During today, the price change of Galeon to USD was $ -0.000639502899132168.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Galeon to USD was $ -0.0021591579.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Galeon to USD was $ -0.0038571887.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Galeon to USD was $ -0.01580821851244603.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000639502899132168
|-6.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0021591579
|-22.71%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0038571887
|-40.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01580821851244603
|-62.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of Galeon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-6.30%
+10.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Galeon is a revolutionary AI-powered healthcare community that empowers patients, researchers and healthcare professionals to collaborate and drive innovation in medicine by building the largest high-quality medical database with hospitals. Galeon builds the next generation of Electronic Health Records (EHR) to secure and hyper-structure hospitals’ data. Thanks to its proprietary technology Blockchain Swarm Learning, Galeon allows decentralized AI training to protect patients’ privacy and preserve hospitals' quality of care by sharing the value-added. It lays the ground for qualitative medical research and supports caregivers and doctor’s expertise. In other words, Galeon gives hospitals’ data its value back. Galeon is also accelerating the discovery of life-saving treatments and making healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone through its DAO. It paves the way for a more collaborative medicine, driven by an open and broad community: Galeon's Pioneers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GALEON to VND
₫250.1161805
|1 GALEON to AUD
A$0.014732285
|1 GALEON to GBP
￡0.007128525
|1 GALEON to EUR
€0.008364136
|1 GALEON to USD
$0.0095047
|1 GALEON to MYR
RM0.040585069
|1 GALEON to TRY
₺0.366501232
|1 GALEON to JPY
¥1.375044949
|1 GALEON to RUB
₽0.786418878
|1 GALEON to INR
₹0.80409762
|1 GALEON to IDR
Rp155.814729168
|1 GALEON to KRW
₩13.330531844
|1 GALEON to PHP
₱0.528651414
|1 GALEON to EGP
￡E.0.482553619
|1 GALEON to BRL
R$0.053701555
|1 GALEON to CAD
C$0.013116486
|1 GALEON to BDT
৳1.15862293
|1 GALEON to NGN
₦15.231852032
|1 GALEON to UAH
₴0.39539552
|1 GALEON to VES
Bs0.8174042
|1 GALEON to PKR
Rs2.679565024
|1 GALEON to KZT
₸4.891688902
|1 GALEON to THB
฿0.314890711
|1 GALEON to TWD
NT$0.29274476
|1 GALEON to AED
د.إ0.034882249
|1 GALEON to CHF
Fr0.007793854
|1 GALEON to HKD
HK$0.073661425
|1 GALEON to MAD
.د.م0.088013522
|1 GALEON to MXN
$0.186672308