Gameflip Price (FLP)
The live price of Gameflip (FLP) today is 0.00860699 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 485.43K USD. FLP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gameflip Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gameflip price change within the day is -0.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 56.40M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLP price information.
During today, the price change of Gameflip to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gameflip to USD was $ -0.0001644417.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gameflip to USD was $ -0.0001954991.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gameflip to USD was $ -0.000520856696796935.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001644417
|-1.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001954991
|-2.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000520856696796935
|-5.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gameflip: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.52%
+1.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The new decentralized ecosystem is founded by Gameflip, a venture-backed technology company which operates a robust digital goods marketplace with millions of users. Gameflip is a corporation based in Silicon Valley, California, USA. The company is managed by gaming industry experts with decades of combined experience, and funded by top tier venture capital investors. Established in 2014, Gameflip has already been at the forefront addressing the largely unmet demand for liquidity for digital goods.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FLP to VND
₫226.49294185
|1 FLP to AUD
A$0.0132547646
|1 FLP to GBP
￡0.0064552425
|1 FLP to EUR
€0.0075741512
|1 FLP to USD
$0.00860699
|1 FLP to MYR
RM0.0367518473
|1 FLP to TRY
₺0.3312830451
|1 FLP to JPY
¥1.2458618025
|1 FLP to RUB
₽0.7137776807
|1 FLP to INR
₹0.7274627948
|1 FLP to IDR
Rp141.0981741456
|1 FLP to KRW
₩12.0546059144
|1 FLP to PHP
₱0.477687945
|1 FLP to EGP
￡E.0.4370629522
|1 FLP to BRL
R$0.0486294935
|1 FLP to CAD
C$0.0118776462
|1 FLP to BDT
৳1.049192081
|1 FLP to NGN
₦13.8375438929
|1 FLP to UAH
₴0.358050784
|1 FLP to VES
Bs0.75741512
|1 FLP to PKR
Rs2.4264826208
|1 FLP to KZT
₸4.4572158414
|1 FLP to THB
฿0.284891369
|1 FLP to TWD
NT$0.2643206629
|1 FLP to AED
د.إ0.0315876533
|1 FLP to CHF
Fr0.0070577318
|1 FLP to HKD
HK$0.0667041725
|1 FLP to MAD
.د.م0.0797007274
|1 FLP to MXN
$0.1685248642